* Turkey lifts gold holdings by about 23 tonnes in Aug
* Russia also among 8 central banks that bought more gold
* Followed drop in gold prices to sub-$1,300 levels in Aug
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Turkey raised its gold
reserves by the most in five months in August and topped the
list of countries that bought more bullion, according to the
International Monetary Fund, showing that gold's appeal remains
intact despite falling prices.
Russia, which has the world's seventh largest reserves of
gold, increased its holdings last month by the biggest amount
since December, according to the IMF data on Wednesday.
Eight central banks increased reserves in August, down from
15 in July, while five cut their holdings.
Gold holdings by central banks are keenly watched since the
group became net buyers in 2010 after two decades as net
sellers. The 2008 global economic crisis triggered resurgent
official-sector interest in gold.
"This is consistent with our view that central banks
continue to view gold as good value on a long-term basis," said
Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst with Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group.
"(Central bank buying) should continue to be a supporting
factor going forward."
The latest purchases came after spot gold fell below
$1,300 an ounce in early August on fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve would cut its massive bond purchases that had burnished
bullion's draw as an inflation hedge.
Prices recovered after the Fed opted this month to stick to
its economic stimulus although fresh concerns the decision to
taper may happen in October have trapped gold just slightly
above $1,300.
Gold has fallen more than 20 percent this year, on course
for its first annual drop in 13 years.
Turkey added 23.344 tonnes to lift its gold holdings to
487.351 tonnes, while Russia increased reserves by 12.722 tonnes
to 1,015.521 tonnes, according to the IMF's website.
Turkey has bought gold in 13 of the past 14 months and
Russia has added to its reserves for 11 consecutive months.
Russia's gold holdings crossed the 1,000 tonne mark in July,
while Turkey's increases have been bigger this year as its
central bank allowed commercial lenders to hold a portion of
their lira reserves in gold.
Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were the other countries
that added to their gold reserves by more than 2 tonnes each
last month. Canada, Mexico and Czech Republic were among those
that reduced their holdings marginally.
A change in central banks' buying and selling patterns tend
to affect global gold prices.
In April, news that Cyprus was looking to sell gold reserves
to ease its financial burden sent spot prices falling by the
most in 30 years.