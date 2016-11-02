PRAGUE Nov 2 Economic growth will pick up in
central, east and southeastern European countries (CESEE) next
year on economic recoveries in Russia and neighbouring
countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on
Wednesday.
The IMF forecast the emerging Europe region as a whole would
grow by 2.1 percent next year, an acceleration from 1.3 percent
in 2016.
This will be led by 1.1 percent growth in Russia in 2017,
compared with a 0.8 percent contraction this year, helped by
more favourable oil prices. The economies of Ukraine, Belarus
and Moldova combined will expand by 1.6 percent in 2017 after
0.1 percent growth in 2016, it said.
"In (Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus), after exiting the
recession in 2016, the recovery is projected to gather pace in
2017, supported by improved outlook in Russia, given linkages
through trade and remittances," it said.
Elsewhere in the region, a cyclical rebound may soon peak
and growth will be difficult to sustain over the longer term.
Central Europe will see a slight acceleration to 3.0 percent
growth next year from 2.8 percent in 2016.
Growth in Turkey is expected to cool to 3 percent in 2017
from this year's 3.3 percent, the IMF said, after a failed coup
attempt in August and purges added to existing political
uncertainty.
"In 2017, growth is projected to slow further as the one-off
factors pushing growth in 2016 dissipate (e.g. fiscal loosening,
increase in minimum wages), and headwinds from eroded business
confidence further weigh on investment," it said.
Overall downside risks to the growth prospect dominate in
the entire region, although possibly less than six months ago,
the IMF said.
The report did not focus on the potential fallout from
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which is seen as
a risk factor for European economies. It said longer-term
impacts of Brexit are unclear.
There has been some decrease in concerns about China's
near-term prospects, the pace of monetary normalisation in key
advanced economies, and the refugee crisis, the IMF said. But
risks from rising populism - which may lead to reversal of
growth-supporting reforms - have become more pronounced.
The IMF said the region needs a new round of structural
reforms to raise investment and productivity.
Initiatives like efficient public investment are needed to
lift its growth potential, given large infrastructure gaps
compared with advanced Europe and low investment rates, the IMF
said.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Hay)