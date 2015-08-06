SANTIAGO Aug 6 Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet's ambitious reform program and the uncertainty it has
generated has likely hurt the economy in the short-term, the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, advising stricter
fiscal controls from next year.
Gross domestic product in the world's top copper exporter is
seen expanding 2.5 percent this year, slightly lower than
previously forecast, rising to 3.1 percent in 2016, the IMF said
in its annual report on the country.
The end of the commodities cycle has hurt Latin America's
resources-based economies, and an expected rebound this year has
been slower to take hold than expected, impacted by global
factors including weaker growth in China.
However, external events were not the only factor behind
lackluster growth and a sharp fall in investment in Chile, the
IMF said.
"The decline in fixed investment partly reflects the fall in
business confidence which cannot be fully reconciled with the
external shocks, and likely results from the uncertainty
generated by the structural reform agenda and its short-term
costs," it said.
Center-left Bachelet returned to power last year, pledging
wide-ranging reforms to tax, education, healthcare, labor rights
and the constitution, among others.
But her support has drained away as she has been caught
between union and student leaders who complain she has not been
quick enough to keep to her promises and businesses who say
uncertainty and an overly complex new tax regime have impeded
investment.
The IMF's tone, broadly supportive last year, has also
become more critical. It said the reforms still had the
potential to boost productivity and long-term growth, but that
more clarity and a "careful design" was needed.
It also cautioned that fiscal policy needed to tighten, with
a process of fiscal consolidation - bringing down the deficit,
usually by cutting spending - warranted from next year.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)