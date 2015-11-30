BRIEF-DST Systems files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 30 Britain's finance ministry said on Monday it welcomed the admission of China's yuan into the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket.
"This move appropriately reflects the growing use of the renminbi in the global trade and financial system," a Treasury spokeswoman said, adding it underlined why Britain should continue to deepen its ties with China.
China's currency will have a weighting of 10.9 percent in the IMF's basket. Sterling's weighting will be cut to 8.1 percent from 11.3 percent.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 9 Fitch Ratings will await further clarity over the approval of President Michel Temer's reform agenda before acting on Brazil's sovereign rating, the agency's managing director for Brazil said on Tuesday.