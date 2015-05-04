(Adds IMF comment from last month's meeting)

May 3 The International Monetary Fund is close to declaring China's yuan fairly valued for the first time in more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The IMF's reassessment of the yuan is set to be made official in its reports on China's economy due in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1KFwvth)

"On the exchange rate, last year, 2014, our assessment has been and remains that last year the renminbi was moderately undervalued," said Markus Rodlauer, deputy director of the IMF's Asia department, last month.

"We are now reaching a point where we are close to this no longer being undervalued."

The IMF had no immediate additional comment. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Phil Berlowitz)