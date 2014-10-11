By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The chance of a hard landing
for China's economy is very small in spite of worries about the
country's real-estate sector, the chief economist of the
People's Bank of China said on Saturday.
Ma Jun told a panel on the sidelines of the IMF and World
Bank fall meetings in Washington that the property sector, which
accounts for 20 percent of total investment in China, was the
main downside risk to the Chinese economy.
However, he said the sector was not the only driver of
growth.
"I think the chance of a hard landing is very low," Ma said.
"Although we worry about some downside risk like the
real-estate slowing down and so on, there are also growth
engines, including the service sector in general, the Internet
in particular ... and healthcare is rising very rapidly."
Ma said the slowdown in real estate was putting downward
pressure on the economy and some further deceleration in the
sector was possible given weak public sales.
He said leveraging in the real-estate sector, in state-owned
enterprises and in local government financing vehicles was too
high and had been rising in the past few years. This was a key
reason for the government's policy of avoiding "excessive
stimulus" to the economy.
"At the macro level, I think we need to avoid excessive
stimulus, which could increase leveraging significantly in the
longer term, even though GDP growth is slowing a bit," he said.
During a visit to Germany on Friday, Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang said he was confident his country's economy would
continue to grow at a "medium-to-high tempo", forecasting growth
of about 7.5 percent this year.
A Reuters poll of 20 economists on Friday, however, showed
China's economy likely grew at its weakest pace in more than
five years in the third quarter as the property downturn weighed
on demand.
According to the poll, the economy may have expanded 7.3
percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the weakest
reading since the first quarter of 2009, when growth hit 6.6
percent.
China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday
that China was watching its property market closely but saw no
need for any big stimulus for the sector or the rest of the
economy,
Zhu said a decline in property prices was not seen as a
problem because prices previously had been too high and market
forces should be allowed to prevail.
Late last month, China cut mortgage rates and down payment
levels for some home buyers for the first time since the 2008
global financial crisis, after home prices fell for a fourth
consecutive month in August and new construction activity
continued to slump.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Paul Simao)