* Says China should have 'floating exchange rate' in 3 yrs
* Policy easing needed if 2015 GDP growth below 6.5 pct
* IMF expects China growth of 6.8 pct this year
(Adds IMF comment about SOE reforms being "too slow")
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, May 26 China's yuan currency is no
longer undervalued after its recent gains, but the government
should quicken reforms to get to having "a floating exchange
rate", the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF has previously labeled the yuan as
"modestly undervalued", despite the currency's gradual
appreciation since a landmark 2005 revaluation. The yuan has
risen sharply against many currencies apart from the dollar in
recent months.
"Our assessment now is that the substantial real effective
appreciation over the past year has brought the exchange rate to
a level that is no longer undervalued," the IMF said.
In a reference to how China still has a large trade surplus,
despite a stronger yuan, the IMF said Beijing's
"still-too-strong external position" highlights the need for
other reforms.
Noting that China still faced risks from unsustainable
credit and investment growth, the IMF urged the government to
quicken reforms, especially among struggling state firms
shielded from bankruptcy.
"Progress with state-owned enterprise reform ... has been
too slow," the IMF said.
It also called for a more flexible yuan.
"We believe that China should aim to achieve an effectively
floating exchange rate within 2-3 years," the IMF said in a
statement after completing an annual consultation with Chinese
officials.
SUPPORT FOR GDP GROWTH?
China should step up fiscal support for its economy if
growth dips below 6.5 percent this year, or prepare to take
steps to rein in credit and investment if growth surprises on
the upper side, the fund said.
The IMF expects China's annual economic growth to be 6.8
percent this year, before slowing further to 6.25 percent in
2016, it said in a report.
"If incoming data suggest that growth is likely to exceed 7
percent, the authorities should take advantage of the
opportunity to reduce vulnerabilities faster," the IMF said.
"If instead growth looks set to dip below 6.5 percent, then
fiscal policy should be eased."
It said that fiscal stimulus, if needed, should be on-budget
and rely on measures that protect the vulnerable, support
rebalancing, and are consistent with the reform agenda.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014.
It had annual growth of 7 percent in the first quarter and
recent data showed growth has lost further momentum into the
second quarter, increasing the risk that full-year growth may
dip below the government's targeted 7 percent.
