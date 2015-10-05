LIMA Oct 5 China has the capacity to manage its
economic slowdown but needs to communicate policy more
effectively and guard against potential spillovers, the
International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
In a report, the Fund - whose annual meeting starts this
week in Peru - said that it viewed China's currency exchange
rate to be in line with "medium term" fundamentals after what it
said was a depreciation of around three percent in the yuan in
August.
The depreciation came after China surprised global markets
by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11, and
sparking fears of a global currency war.
The Fund said China needed to expand market forces to return
to sustainable growth and to implement effective governance.
"This will require, in particular, hardened budget
constraints for both state-owned and private firms, and
continued strengthening of the financial supervision framework,"
it said.
The Fund calculates that every percentage point slowdown in
China's growth translates into a 0.3 percent decline for other
Asian countries, although it noted that the impact of China's
slowdown had likely been exacerbated by declines in its
financial markets in recent months.
A summer rout in Chinese stocks and the unexpected
devaluation of the yuan, also known as the renminbi, rattled
global financial markets and raised concerns about Beijing's
policy-making and its ability to steer its economy through a
rough patch.
"Spillovers have been magnified by forces that extend beyond
China's border - including falling commodity prices and the
prospect of an increase in U.S. interest rates - which could
produce downward pressure on Asian neighbors," the report said.
China is looking at plans to curb currency speculation as it
seeks to quicken the process of making the yuan trade freely, a
deputy central bank governor said last week.
Beijing will further open up its capital markets and develop
its foreign exchange market as it aims to "accelerate the
renminbi convertibility on the capital account", Yi Gang wrote
in an article published in China Finance magazine, a central
bank publication.
