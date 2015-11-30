WASHINGTON Nov 30 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday admitted China's yuan into its benchmark currency
basket in a win for Beijing's campaign for recognition as a
global economic power.
The IMF's executive board agreed to add the yuan, also known
as the renminbi, to its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket
alongside the dollar, euro, pound sterling and yen, in a move
earlier backed by IMF chief Christine Lagarde and in-house
experts.
To meet the IMF's criteria, Beijing has undertaken a flurry
of reforms in recent months, including better access for
foreigners to Chinese currency markets, more frequent debt
issuance and expanded yuan trading hours.
The yuan's inclusion is a largely symbolic move, with few
immediate implications for financial markets. But it is the
first time an additional currency has been added to the SDR
basket and the biggest change in its composition in 35 years.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Alan Crosby)