WASHINGTON Dec 1 International Monetary Fund
policymakers stressed the need for further economic reforms in
China and saw some operational challenges in adding China's yuan
to the Fund's benchmark currency basket, the IMF said on
Tuesday.
The IMF's executive board on Monday admitted the yuan, also
known as the renminbi, to the Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
basket alongside the dollar, euro, pound sterling and yen, a
symbolic win for China's campaign for recognition as a global
economic power.
"They recognized some remaining operational challenges but
expected their impact to be mitigated by a number of factors,
including the unencumbered access of Fund members and SDR users
to both onshore and offshore markets," the IMF said in a press
release summing up Monday's discussion.
"Directors stressed the importance of continuing and
deepening the recent reforms and addressing any operational
issues that may arise."
