WASHINGTON Dec 1 International Monetary Fund policymakers stressed the need for further economic reforms in China and saw some operational challenges in adding China's yuan to the Fund's benchmark currency basket, the IMF said on Tuesday.

The IMF's executive board on Monday admitted the yuan, also known as the renminbi, to the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket alongside the dollar, euro, pound sterling and yen, a symbolic win for China's campaign for recognition as a global economic power.

"They recognized some remaining operational challenges but expected their impact to be mitigated by a number of factors, including the unencumbered access of Fund members and SDR users to both onshore and offshore markets," the IMF said in a press release summing up Monday's discussion.

"Directors stressed the importance of continuing and deepening the recent reforms and addressing any operational issues that may arise."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)