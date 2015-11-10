BEIJING Nov 10 China is working with other
countries to urge the United States to ratify IMF reforms, a
central bank official said on Tuesday.
The comments from Zhu Jun, Director-General of the
International Department of People's Bank of China, was made at
a briefing in Beijing ahead of President Xi Jinping's attendance
at the G20 summit in Turkey and the APEC summit in the
Philippines.
He did not provide details of the countries with whom China
is working.
China urged the U.S. Congress to adopt reforms to give
emerging markets a bigger say at the International Monetary
Fund(IMF) as soon as possible, the country's Vice Finance
Minister Zhu Guangyao said on November 5.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)