* IMF expected to agree on Monday to add yuan to FX reserves
* Raises optimism inclusion will spur fresh capital account
reform
* Resistance to reform could grow though, Chinese sources
say
* IMF inclusion to boost yuan demand by $600 bln plus -
analysts
By Pete Sweeney and Krista Hughes
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK, Nov 30 When the International
Monetary Fund agrees on Monday to add the Chinese yuan to its
reserves basket in the biggest shake-up in more than three
decades, the IMF can afford itself a congratulatory nod.
By acknowledging the yuan as a major global currency
alongside the dollar, euro, yen, and pound, as is widely
expected, IMF members will endorse the efforts of China's
economic reformers and by doing so hope that will spur fresh
change in China.
But Chinese policy insiders and international policymakers
say reforms may not continue at the breakneck pace of recent
months. In addition, Chinese sources suggest adding the yuan to
the IMF basket leaves economic conservatives better positioned
to resist further significant reform in a reminder of the period
following China's entry to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
A slowing in the pace has implications for those who bet
that making the yuan a global reserve currency will give it a
boost. The yuan has fallen almost 3 percent against the dollar
this year, on course for its biggest annual fall since its
landmark 2005 revaluation.
The IMF decision will remove a key incentive - bolstering
national pride - that reformers used to push otherwise reluctant
conservatives to support reforms.
More importantly, however, are worries in Beijing that the
rickety economy can't handle more aggressive reform that allows
a freer flow of currency across China's borders.
Beijing is already rapidly losing a taste for more
experimentation with capital flows, say the sources - economists
involved in policy discussions who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the subject.
After the stock market buckled more than 40 percent in the
summer - which many blamed on nefarious foreign
capital - regulators have made it harder for money to leave
China to counter yuan selling pressure and have intervened
heavily in onshore and offshore currency markets. Not just
conservatives, but more liberal economists are calling for a
pause.
"Our ability to control financial risk has yet to be
improved," said a senior economist at the China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), an influential Beijing
think-tank.
"Any rush to open up the capital account completely could be
unfavourable for controlling financial risks ... we will
definitely be very cautious."
The IMF's executive board, representing the Fund's 188
members, is likely to approve inclusion of the yuan in the
reserve basket, known as Special Drawing Rights (SDR). An IMF
staff report and Managing Director Christine Lagarde have
endorsed the idea. The United States has suggested it will not
stand in the way.
The SDR basket determines the currency mix countries like
Greece receive when the IMF disburses financial aid. Some
economists predict inclusion will boost demand for the yuan, or
renminbi (RMB), by more than $600 billion.
Chinese media predicted entry will draw over 1 trillion yuan
($156 billion) of foreign money into China bonds. Both
predictions rest on assumptions more capital account opening is
on the way.
"The RMB (will be) included so the reform-oriented forces
can keep the upper hand; there's no way back now for the
conservative members in the party," said an IMF policymaker from
an advanced economy, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Seeing the SDR decision as the goal of China's
reforms is "as if the tail were wagging the dog," said Otaviano
Canuto, who represents Brazil and other Latin American and
Caribbean countries on the IMF board.
"The expectation is that the eventual inclusion of the RMB
is a moment in the process ... (which) is being undertaken and
implemented for itself, because it's part of the development of
the Chinese economy," he said.
"WHY WOULD YOU TAKE MORE RISKS?"
China has pushed to make the yuan more international,
setting up swap arrangements with countries so trade can be
settled in the currency and China has said it will push ahead
with financial reform. It has widened the yuan's trading band
and this year went a long way to freeing up interest rates.
But Chinese policy advisers have always been divided,
sometimes publicly, on how far China should go in opening up its
borders to foreign capital; while few use vocabulary that
rejects general reform principles, many domestic policy advisors
- including some otherwise supportive of economic liberalisation
- warn throwing open the gates to cross-border flows would be
destabilising.
They have many quiet allies among China's state-owned banks
and other inefficient industries, which fear that a freer market
for capital will expose them to international competition and
put them out of business.
Foreign access to financial markets is still tightly
restricted and of late regulators have reversed some measures
that were designed to make it easier to move the yuan offshore.
"The (Chinese) reform camp has been selling (IMF inclusion)
partly on the basis of international prestige, in particular
equalling Japan," said Derek Scissors, chief economist at China
Beige Book.
"What is the reform movement going to say now to move reform
forward ... if the IMF has already recognised China as an
internationalised currency?" asked Scissors. "Why would you take
more risks?"
Some see parallels with China's WTO entry in 2001, in which
Chinese reformers used entry negotiations as an incentive to
push through painful state sector restructuring, only to see
their agenda sidelined shortly after inclusion.
China's retreat from its WTO commitments was widely blamed
on the retirement in 2003 of reform-minded Premier Zhu Rongji.
Current leading reformer Zhou Xiaochuan, the head of the central
bank who has said the yuan will be basically convertible by this
year, is at 67 years old already past the typical retirement age
for senior Communist Party officials.
"Previous wording was 'accelerating' convertibility, now
it's 'making RMB convertible in an orderly manner,'" said an
economist, of the China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), who
is also close to policy discussions. He said China was well
aware capital account liberalisation elsewhere - in particular
Japan - has been blamed for causing "serious crises."
"The most important thing is to handle domestic issues well;
we cannot afford to see another collapse of the stock market."
(Additional reporting by Kevin Yao in HONG KONG; Editing by
Neil Fullick)