UPDATE 1-Investors expect AT&T to hit debt market
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
BEIJING Nov 4 The International Monetary Fund has postponed its decision on whether to include the yuan in the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket until Nov. 30, the China Business News reported on Wednesday.
The IMF was originally planning to make a decision on Nov. 4, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Goldman Sachs held 5.176 percent of the Italian bank as of April 21 through various derivatives contracts - market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)