* China's yuan to join Special Drawing Rights basket
* Yuan to enter in Oct. 2016 with 10.92 pct share
* Review cuts euro share, adds weight to financial flows
* IMF's Lagarde, China central bank say reforms to continue
(Adds Moody's comment)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 The International Monetary
Fund admitted China's yuan into its benchmark currency basket on
Monday, in a victory for Beijing's campaign for recognition as a
global economic power.
The decision to add the yuan, also known as the renminbi, to
the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket alongside the dollar,
euro, pound sterling and yen, is an important milestone in
China's integration into global finances and a nod to the
progress it has made with reforms.
To meet the IMF's criteria, Beijing has undertaken a flurry
of reforms in recent months, including better access for
foreigners to Chinese currency markets, more frequent debt
issuance and expanded yuan trading hours.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde, who along with in-house experts
had previously given her support for the inclusion, made it
clear she did not expect Beijing to stop there.
"The renminbi's inclusion in the SDR is a clear indication
of the reforms that have been implemented and will continue to
be implemented," she told reporters.
The People's Bank of China said the move, which was backed
by countries including the United States, Britain and Japan,
showed the international community expected China to play a
bigger role in the world economy.
"Going forward, China will continue to deepen and accelerate
economic reforms and financial opening up, and contribute to
promoting world economic growth, safeguarding financial
stability and improving global economic governance," it said in
a statement.
The PBOC's vice governor Yi Gang said he expected the
inclusion would make the yuan more stable and there was no basis
for it to devalue further, as some traders had expected.
"LANDMARK RECOGNITION"
An IMF official said it was not IMF policy to disclose board
voting records, but a person familiar with the IMF deliberations
said approval had been unanimous.
The yuan will have a 10.92 percent share, in
line with expectations, after a review of the weightings formula
for the SDR that also cut the euro's share by more than 6
percentage points.
An editorial in China's official Xinhua news agency said the
decision was a "landmark recognition" of China's increased role
in the global economy.
"The Chinese yuan clearly deserves a place in that grouping.
China is the world's second-biggest economy and top trader, and
its currency is liquid and stable enough to serve as a store of
value," it added.
To be included in the SDR basket, the yuan had to meet the
criteria to be "freely usable", or widely used to make
international payments and widely traded in foreign exchange
markets, a yardstick it missed at the last review in 2010.
The yuan's inclusion from October 2016 is largely symbolic,
with few immediate implications for financial markets. But it is
the first time an additional currency has been added to the SDR
basket, which determines which currencies countries can receive
as part of IMF loans.
"Ultimately China would like to see, as a number of
countries would, the dollar end its reign as the global reserve
currency," said Malcolm Polley, chief investment officer at
Stewart Capital Advisors.
"That won't happen until there is another currency that from
a geopolitical standpoint is as secure as the dollar."
EURO MAKES ROOM
The new SDR formula gives more weight to financial variables
and less to exports, reflecting long-standing criticism of the
methodology but also cutting the euro's share to 30.93 percent,
from 37.4 percent.
The yuan will come in with a higher weight than sterling and
yen, which will drop to 8.09 percent and 8.33 percent
respectively, while the dollar remains broadly unchanged at
41.73 percent.
The addition is likely to fuel demand for China's currency
and for renminbi-denominated assets as central banks and foreign
fund managers adjust their portfolios to reflect the yuan's new
status.
Moody's Investors Service said it would give a confidence
boost for investors in yuan assets and it expected more
yuan-denominated bonds from non-Chinese issuers in China, and an
increase in Beijing's quotas for cross-border investment
channels.
But analysts said investors would nevertheless remain
cautious as long as China did not fully liberalize capital
controls or allow the currency to float freely.
"'Freely usable' meant freely usable to reserve managers and
available to official institutions," said Steven Englander, head
of G10 foreign exchange strategy at Citi in New York.
"But if you look at the normal definition of liquidity, the
point is not that just you and your mates can use it but that
the whole world can use it."
The IMF said China's comparatively higher interest rates
would likely increase the SDR interest rate, potentially pushing
up the cost of IMF loans for some borrowers.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Jason
Lange and Howard Schneider in Washington and Dion Rabouin,
Daniel Bases and Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Will Waterman)