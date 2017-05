WASHINGTON Nov 4 The International Monetary Fund plans to hold a board meeting in November to consider its review of the SDR currency basket, an IMF spokesman said in a statement.

"As we said before, the IMF Executive Board is expected to meet in November to consider the Review of the SDR currency basket. The exact Board meeting date will be communicated once it has been set," the statement said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)