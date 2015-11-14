BEIJING Nov 14 China's central bank said on
Saturday it welcomed International Monetary Fund chief Christine
Lagarde backing adding China's yuan , or
renminbi (RMB), to the global lender's benchmark currency basket
after staff found it met the criteria for inclusion.
In a statement on its website, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) said:
"The People's Bank of China welcomes the statement of Mme.
Christine Lagarde, and appreciates the analysis and suggestions
of the IMF staff on including the RMB into the SDR currency
basket, which is ... an acknowledgement of the progress in
China's recent economic development, reform and opening up.
"The inclusion of the RMB in the SDR basket would increase
the representativeness and attractiveness of the SDR, and help
improve the current international monetary system, which would
benefit both China and the rest of the world. We hope the RMB's
inclusion in the SDR basket will be supported by the
international community.
"We look forward to the scheduled Executive Board discussion
on November 30 and will respect its decision. Going forward,
China will continue to deepen economic reforms and promote
financial opening up."
(Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by James Dalgleish)