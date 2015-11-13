DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MAY 12
WASHINGTON Nov 13 A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Friday the Obama administration had said it planned to support adding China's yuan to the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket as long as it met all the criteria.
"We will review the IMF's paper in that light," the spokesperson said, after IMF staff recommended the currency be included in the basket. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MAY 12
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MAY 12