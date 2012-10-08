TOKYO Oct 9 Growth in the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) will be lower in 2012 than previously
forecast due to the impact of crisis-ridden Europe and a dip in
commodity prices, the International Monetary Fund said on
Tuesday.
Global uncertainty and the debt crisis in the euro zone, the
CIS's most important outside trading partner, would slow growth
to 4 percent in 2012, below a July forecast of 4.1 percent and
down from nearly 5 percent in 2011, the Fund said in its
semi-annual World Economic Outlook report.
Financial conditions in the region's three largest economies
-- Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine -- have been hit hardest by
the crisis in Europe and general risk aversion, the Fund said,
with capital flowing out and stock prices falling.
The IMF forecast growth in the Ukraine, an energy importer,
would slow to 3 percent this year from more than 5 percent in
2011, as the economy stumbles due to weaker European demand for
its exports.
But growth in the CIS, a group of former Soviet republics,
was still solid in the first half of the year, and the IMF urged
commodity exporters like Russia to fill government coffers while
it still can, in case the situation in Europe or worldwide
worsens.
Highly reliant on exports of oil, gas, and other
commodities, the CIS is vulnerable to any fall in commodity
prices that would accompany a global slowdown.
"The major CIS economies should take advantage of the
current, still-robust economic conditions to rebuild fiscal
policy buffers," the IMF report said.
It is particularly important to maintain growth in Russia,
where any shock would reverberate throughout the region via
Russia's deep trade, investment and remittance ties to its
neighbours. Russia's non-oil deficit has more than tripled since
the global recession.
But government spending, as well as growth in credit, have
also helped Russia weather recent turmoil, the IMF said, and the
economy is projected to expand 3.7 percent this year and 3.8
percent in 2013. Growth was 4.3 percent in 2011.
With lingering global risks, the IMF said CIS countries
should implement structural reforms and strengthen banks to
improve their ability to withstand future financial shocks.