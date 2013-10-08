WASHINGTON Oct 8 The world's finance ministers
should focus on two elements to tackle climate change: setting
the "right price" on carbon emissions and phasing out fossil
fuel subsidies, International Monetary Fund chief Christine
Lagarde said on Tuesday.
At a panel on the opening day of their 2013 autumn meeting,
Lagarde and World Bank Group President Jim Young Kim said
climate change was a priority for their lending institutions,
the first time the two had addressed the issue together in
public.
Lagarde said measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions can
add much needed revenue to national economies and steer
countries toward the development of cleaner renewable energy.
"There are two things that they should focus on. One is get
the (carbon) pricing right and we can help them with that,"
Lagarge said, referring to measures such as applying carbon
taxes and and establishing emissions trading schemes.
"The second thing we can do is gradually phase out and
remove the subsidies that apply to energies, and particularly
fossil energies," Lagarde said.
The subsidization of fossil fuels currently amounts to
upwards of $485 billion, she said.
The IMF published a report in March making the case for
energy subsidy reform.
[here]
The paper said that subsidies were expensive for
governments, and that rather than helping consumers, they
detracted from increased investment in infrastructure, education
and health care which would help the poor more directly.
The IMF also plans to publish a report by mid-2014 providing
U.S. policymakers with guidance on how to design a carbon tax
within the context of broader fiscal reform and fiscal
consolidation objectives.
Lagarde and Kim have put a brighter spotlight on climate
issues at their respective institutions than their predecessors,
stepping up efforts to reducing pollution in the absence of a
global agreement on climate change.
"We think a global agreement is critical but there are
things we can do right now before we have an agreement that
would make a difference," Kim said.
Kim said the World Bank is focused on three major areas:
ensuring sustainable energy for all countries, supporting
low-carbon urban planning, and shaping "climate smart"
agricultural programs.
"If we focus on those three areas, along with the effor the
IMF is making on removing fuel subsidies, that's a robust
response to this climate change problem," Kim said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by Ros Krasny)