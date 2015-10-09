LIMA Oct 9 The world's rich countries most
likely will be able to reach the goal of providing $100 billion
a year by 2020 to help poor countries combat and adapt to
climate change, as the result of increased pledges made in Lima,
key ministers said on Friday.
The World Bank and other international banks made billions
of dollars of new pledges on Friday, on top of promises that
have been made by individual countries.
"This bodes well for meeting the goal of $100 billion,"
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told a news conference
after a session at the annual meetings of the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank in Lima.
A report released on Wednesday showed that the rich
countries had already provided an estimated $62 billion of
finance in 2014, and the new promises will help
get to the goal, set in 2010, of $100 billion a year by 2020.
"We are certain that we will reach the $100 billion by
2020," said Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, environment minister of Peru,
which is hosting the IMF meetings.
A French government spokesman said afterwards that Friday's
pledges by the international institutions totaled an extra $15
billion a year.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said achieving the 2020
target was a key ingredient for a new global climate change deal
in Paris later this year.
The World Bank announced that it could increase its climate
funding by one-third to 28 percent of its operations from 21
percent now, meaning an increase to $16 billion a year from
$10.3 billion. This could engender further funds in projects
that are co-financed, it said.
The European Investment Bank said it would increase the
proportion of its lending in support of climate-related
investment in developing countries from 25 percent to 35
percent.
The EIB says it is the largest multilateral lender for
climate-related projects. It said that in 2014 it provided $25.4
billion in loans for climate change mitigation or adaptation
across Europe and around the world.
Oxfam welcomed the new pledges but said they were
insufficient.
"Ministers failed to address the elephant in the room: only
a tiny fraction of climate funds are reaching the poorest
countries to help them adapt to climate change," Oxfam climate
change policy expert Isabel Kreisler said in a statement.
