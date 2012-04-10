UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, April 10 Commodity exporters should brace for lower prices given weak global economic activity, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"Looking ahead, given weak global activity and heightened downside risks to the near-term outlook, commodity exporters may be in for a downturn," the IMF said in analytical chapters of its World Economic Outlook.
"If downside risks to global economic growth materialize, there could be even greater challenges facing commodity exporters, most of which are emerging and developing economies," the IMF said.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.