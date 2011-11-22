* IMF unveils new liquidity line for 'crisis bystanders'
* Liquidity line to help countries hit by contagion
* Lagarde: new tools to enable IMF to respond more quickly
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 The IMF on Tuesday beefed up
its lending instruments and launched a six-month liquidity
line, throwing help to countries with solid policies that may
be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.
By updating its lending tools, the IMF hopes to ensure it
can make liquidity available to countries that may be struck by
contagion from the crisis, as opposed to nations already deep
in the mire.
The announcement comes as concern grows over a crisis that
has moved from debt-stricken Greece to larger economies such as
Italy and Spain where bond yields have risen sharply, raising
questions about the euro's very survival.
The IMF said it was establishing a precautionary liquidity
line as "insurance against future shocks and as a short-term
liquidity window to address the needs of crisis bystanders."
The IMF said the new liquidity line would be available for
six months to countries with relatively good policies that are
facing short-term balance of payments needs due to events not
of their own making.
Access under the six-month arrangement could be as much as
500 percent of a IMF member nation's quota, and the funds would
come with few conditions. IMF quotas are calculated roughly
according to the size of a country's economy, trade and
reserves, and they determine the amount each nation can borrow
from the global lender.
The new instrument, called the Precautionary and Liquidity
Line, could also be used for longer programs under 12- to
24-month arrangements, with access up to 1,000 percent of a
member's quota, the IMF said. This arrangement would come with
more IMF conditions attached and would be subject to regular
reviews by the IMF board, it said.
The IMF did not elaborate on which countries could qualify
for the arrangements.
The fund also adopted a new rapid financing instrument for
nations facing urgent balance-of-payment needs caused by
so-called exogenous shocks, such as countries in the Middle
East and North Africa hit by political upheaval. It will also
be available to countries hit by natural disasters.
Funding under the instrument would be available
immediately, with access of up to 100 percent of members'
quotas.
"We have acted quickly, and the new tools will enable us to
respond more rapidly and effectively for the benefit of the
whole membership," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
in a statement.
