WASHINGTON Nov 22 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and
introduced a new six-month liquidity line, throwing help to
countries at risk from the euro zone crisis.
The IMF's said its more flexible Precautionary and
Liquidity Line (PLL) would act as "insurance against future
shocks and as a short-term liquidity window to address the
needs of crisis bystanders."
The new PLL would give countries with relatively good
economic policies access to credit for six months, the IMF
said. It could also be used under a 12- to 24-month arrangement
with access up to 1,000 percent of a members' quota.
The Fund also adopted a new Rapid Financing Instrument
(RFI) for countries with urgent balance of payments needs
arising from so-called exogenous shocks, such as natural
disasters.
"We have acted quickly, and the new tools will enable us to
respond more rapidly and effectively for the benefit of the
whole membership," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
in a statement.
