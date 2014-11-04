By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The International Monetary
Fund ignored its own research and pushed too early for richer
countries to trim budgets after the global financial crisis, the
IMF's internal auditor said on Tuesday.
The Washington-based multilateral lender, concerned about
high debt levels and large fiscal deficits, urged countries like
Germany, the United States and Japan to pursue austerity in
2010-11 before their economies had fully recovered from the
crisis.
At the same time, the IMF advocated loose monetary policies
to sustain growth and boost demand in advanced economies,
initially ignoring the possible spillover risks of such policies
for emerging market countries, the Independent Evaluation
Office, or IEO, said in a report that analyzed the IMF's crisis
response.
"This policy mix was less than fully effective in promoting
recovery and exacerbated adverse spillovers," the IEO wrote.
The IMF advises its 188 member countries on economic policy,
and provides emergency financial assistance to its members on
the condition they get their economies back on track.
The internal auditor said the IMF should have known that the
combination of tight fiscal policy and expansionary monetary
policy would be less effective in boosting growth after a
crisis. Evidence showed that the private sector's focus on
reducing debt made it less susceptible to monetary stimulus.
In 2012, the IMF finally admitted that it had underestimated
how much budget cuts could hurt growth and recommended a slower
pace for austerity policies. But its auditor said the IMF's own
research showed this relationship even before the crisis.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the IMF's
advice was reasonable, given the information and economic growth
forecasts it had in 2010.
"I strongly believe that advising economies with rapidly
rising debt burdens to move toward measured consolidation was
the right call to make," Lagarde said in a statement.
The IEO report looked at the IMF's crisis response through
the end of 2013 but excluded lending to euro zone countries in
order to avoid interfering with current programs, such as the
IMF's loan program to Cyprus, which will not end until 2016.
However, the auditor did acknowledge that the IMF's close
work with the European Central Bank and European Commission on
euro zone loan programs raised some concerns about the IMF's
independence and equal treatment of all members.
Echoing that point, Paulo Nogueira Batista, IMF executive
director for Brazil and 10 other emerging market countries, said
the IMF played the role of "junior partner" in the trio of
lenders, at times ignoring its own policies, according to a
statement Batista and others in his office presented to the IMF
board. The statement does not represent the IMF's views.
The IEO also urged the IMF to quickly pass 2010 governance
reforms meant to boost its funding and give more say to emerging
markets. The reform measures have been held up because the U.S.
Congress has not ratified them.
The delay leaves the IMF reliant on temporary or bilateral
borrowing for 70 percent of its credit capacity and leaves it
vulnerable in case of a future crisis, the IEO said.
