WASHINGTON Aug 19 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday it will freeze its benchmark currency
basket until October 2016, giving markets more time to adjust to
the possible addition of China's yuan as part of a review of
global reserve currencies.
The IMF board is scheduled to decide in November whether the
yuan will join the Special Drawing Rights basket.
Beijing loosened government controls on the yuan this month,
allowing its value to fall sharply. The IMF saw the policy shift
as a step toward a freer exchange rate, potentially setting the
stage for the yuan to become part of the SDR basket.
The decision announced in a statement on Wednesday, however,
would defer the implementation of any move to include the yuan.
Beijing, keen for its currency to have equal billing with
the euro, yen, pound and dollar, has been pushing for the yuan
to be included in the SDR basket, which determines the mix of
currencies that countries like Greece receive as IMF
disbursements.
To be included in the SDR basket, IMF policymakers must
decide the yuan is "freely usable," or widely used to make
international payments and widely traded in foreign exchange
markets.
Washington has said it hopes Beijing keeps reforming
currency policies and meets the IMF's criteria, but it has not
tipped its hand on whether it would back any decision in
November to add China.
Currency matters have been a bugbear between the two
countries since China devalued the yuan in the 1990s and
unleashed a flood of exports to the United States.
This month's yuan devaluation could help China's slowing
economy but raised hackles from U.S. manufacturers.
An IMF staff report released earlier this month, which
recommended extending the basket, showed that although the
currency is increasingly used in cross-border transactions and
heavily traded in Asia, it is only thinly traded in North
America and is not commonly used in international debt
securities.
Staff said freezing the current basket, which had been due
to expire on Dec. 31, would give parties more lead time to
adjust to any changes.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in March asked IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde to push for inclusion, saying Beijing
would speed up the convertibility of the yuan and liberalize
cross-border investment rules.
Lagarde has said adding the yuan to the basket is a
"question of when."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Lisa
Shumaker)