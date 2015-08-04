(In fifth paragraph, corrects to show that IMF board will make
the decision on whether yuan should be "freely usable," not that
that the yuan did not meet the criteria)
WASHINGTON Aug 4 The International Monetary
Fund should put off any move to add the yuan to its Special
Drawing Rights currency basket until September 2016, an IMF
staff report said, a move that would effectively end the Chinese
currency's chances of an early inclusion.
The report, published on Tuesday, comes after Beijing
launched a major diplomatic push for the yuan's inclusion in the
IMF basket as part of its long-term strategic goal of reducing
dependence on the dollar.
The report said the implementation of any formal decision to
add the yuan to a basket of currencies comprising dollars,
euros, pounds and yen should be delayed so as not to disrupt
financial market trading on the first day of 2016.
"The proposed extension, which will be decided by the
Executive Board later this month, would not in any way prejudge
the timing of conclusion or outcome of the review," said
Siddharth Tiwari, director of the IMF's strategy, policy and
review department.
It said that the yuan, also known as the renminbi, met the
requirements as a significant currency in terms of international
trade. The board would judge if the yuan meets criteria that it
should be "freely usable."
"If the RMB (renminbi) were determined to be a freely usable
currency, it would play a more central role in the Fund's
financial operations going forward, and it would qualify for
inclusion in the SDR basket," the report said.
European members of the Group of Seven major industrialized
economies - Germany, Britain, France and Italy - favor adding
the yuan to the basket this year. Japan, like the United States,
is more cautious, officials have said.
The yuan has made huge strides since Beijing's last push for
more formal international recognition of the currency, as global
financial leaders were struggling to deal with the fallout of
the sub-prime and banking crisis.
The IMF staff report recognized progress made by Beijing,
noting that it was already the fifth most-used currency for
international trade.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in March asked IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde to push for inclusion, saying Beijing
would speed up the convertibility of the yuan on the capital
account and open domestic individual cross-border investment and
foreign institutional investment in China's capital market.
Earlier this year, frustrated by the refusal of the U.S.
Congress to pass reforms to increase the voting rights of
emerging markets in the IMF, Beijing announced it would set up
its own investment bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank.
Despite pressure from Washington, which along with Tokyo,
has declined to join AIIB, most U.S. allies in Europe have
signed up for the Chinese-led initiative, seen as a rival to the
World Bank and Japan-based Asian Development Bank.
(Reporting by David Chance and Krista Hughes; Editing by Paul
Simao)