WASHINGTON, March 12 The International Monetary
Fund sees the recent increase in the value of the U.S. dollar as
being in line with market fundamentals, a spokesman for the
institution said on Thursday.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the decline in energy prices,
the changing growth outlooks for major economies and the
diverging paths of monetary policies appeared to be guiding the
ascent of the dollar.
"At the moment we think the movements in the dollar are in
line with the fundamentals," Rice said in a news conference.
The dollar has appreciated about 25 percent against
the currencies of U.S. trading partners since June.
