WASHINGTON Nov 7 The International Monetary
Fund on Wednesday said it would return to Cyprus this week to
resume talks about a potential rescue package for the indebted
island nation which has been burned by Greece's debt meltdown.
"On the basis of progress made by the authorities since
July, an IMF mission is scheduled to return to Cyprus this
week," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement.
The comments echoed a statement from the Cypriot government
earlier, which said talks would resume on Friday.
Cyprus, one of the smallest nations in the euro zone,
requested financial aid from its European Union partners and the
IMF in June after its two largest banks needed state support
following a writedown in Greek debt, and to plug its own fiscal
gaps.
The lenders first proposed an austerity package in July, but
so far has not been able to agree with the government on certain
measures.