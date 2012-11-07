By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The International Monetary
Fund on Wednesday said it would return to Cyprus this week to
resume talks about a potential rescue package for the indebted
island nation, which has been burned by Greece's debt meltdown.
"On the basis of progress made by the authorities since
July, an IMF mission is scheduled to return to Cyprus this
week," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement.
The comments echoed a statement from the Cypriot government
earlier, which said talks would resume on Friday.
In June, Cyprus - hit by its worst recession in almost four
decades, shut out of international capital markets and battered
by its banks' exposure to Greece - turned to its European Union
partners and the IMF for a bailout that could exceed 10 billion
euros ($12.75 billion).
As part of a proposed austerity package, the lenders
demanded wage cuts for one of the highest-paid public sector
workforces in the euro zone, as well as pension reform,
privatizations and the creation of a "bad bank," which will hold
soured assets in the banking system.
Last week the Cypriot finance minister said there were still
disagreements with lenders on privatizations, its call to scrap
wage indexation and the recapitalization needs of commercial
banks.
Cyprus's government said it may struggle to pay public
sector salaries in December without a bailout deal, but Germany
- the EU's top creditor - has suggested talks may not start
until 2013.
The IMF said its visit could pave the way for a bailout, but
that it would only accept a solution that ensures Cyprus's debt
is sustainable.