WASHINGTON, March 28 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it did not expect a final decision on IMF funding for Cyprus before the end of April.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said a team from the IMF, European Union and European Central Bank were currently in Cyprus working on technical details of the country's bailout struck in Brussels on Monday.

He said the current work in Cyprus will determine how much the IMF contributes to the bailout.

"We expect the work of that mission to conclude in early April. After that our executive board will need to discuss the possible financing arrangement for Cyprus, so I would therefore not expect a final decision on a financial package from the IMF before the end of April," Rice told reporters.

Rice also said the international troika would resume talks on Greece's IMF program in the first week of April to conclude a performance review of the country's IMF-EU bailout.