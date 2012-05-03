PARIS May 3 U.S. and Japanese debt levels are
as bad or worse than in the euro zone, IMF chief economist
Olivier Blanchard warned in a French newspaper interview on
Thursday, saying countries should over time target debt-to-GDP
levels of 40 percent or less.
"The crisis has revealed that we go from 60 to 100 percent
(of GDP) quickly. That's true for the euro zone but not
exclusively," Blanchard said in an interview with Les Echos.
"The United States and Japan's situation are in this respect as
bad or even worse."
He said that while countries should aim for a debt-to-GDP
ratio of 40 percent in the long term, they should now focus on
60 percent. Ideally, countries should target cuts in long-term
spending which spare demand in the short-term with measures such
as gradual increases in the retirement age, Blanchard said.