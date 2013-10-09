WASHINGTON Oct 9 Finance ministers and central
bankers from around the globe are gathering in Washington this
week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World
Bank. In addition, finance officials from Group of 20 nations
are meeting on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in
EDT/GMT.
Thursday, Oct. 10
0845/1245 - World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim holds press
briefing.
0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds press
briefing.
1000/1400 - Turkey Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan speaks on
the Turkish economy and foreign policy.
1030/1430 - European Central Bank Executive Board Member Joerg
Asmussen participates a in a discussion on the euro zone at the
Woodrow Wilson Institute.
1100/1500 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks
at Johns Hopkins University.
1130/1530 - India Finance Minister Shri Palaniappan Chidambaram
speaks before Carnegie Endowment.
1200/1600 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks
before Bretton Woods Committee 2013 International Council
Meeting.
1230/1630 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and
Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam participate in
a discussion on emerging markets before the Bretton Woods
Committee holds its 2013 International Council Meeting in
Washington.
1330/1730 - IMF/CNN event with IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde, Eurogroup President/Netherlands Minister of Finance
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Peoples' Bank of China Deputy Director Yi
Gang and Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.
1345/1745 - Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo speaks
before Bretton Woods Committee 2013 International Council
Meeting.
1430/1830 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria holds briefing
on the OECD outlook on current global economic challenges.
1500/1900 - Bertelsmann Foundation holds a panel on Europe's
response to crisis with Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Chairman of the
Eurogroup and Finance Minister of the Netherlands; Olli Rehn,
Vice President of the European Commission and Commissioner for
Economic and Monetary Affairs; Joerg Asmussen, Member of the
Executive Board, European Central Bank; Klaus Regling, Managing
Director, European Stability Mechanism and Werner Hoyer,
President, European Investment Bank.
1500/1900 - Bretton Woods Committee holds panel on global
economy at its 2013 International Council Meeting with, among
others, Fahad Almubarak, governor, Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
and Haruhiko Kuroda, governor, Bank of Japan.
1830/2230 - G24 press briefing
Friday, 11 October, 2013
0730/1130 - Austria's central bank governor and ECB Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny gives a news briefing on the
sidelines of the IMF meetings.
0745/1145 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and ECB
Governing Council member Jens Weidmann hold news briefing.
0815/1215 - IMF European Department Press Conference.
0830/1230 - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici speaks at
the Council of Foreign Relations.
0915/1315 - IMF presss briefing on Asia and the Pacific Economic
Outlook.
1000/1400 - Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Sanusi Lamido
Sanusi speaks on banking reform and development in Nigeria.
1215/1615 - IMF holds news conference on western hemisphere
outlook.
1330/1730 - G20 press briefing
1345/1745 - IIF breakout session on Europe with Benoit Coeure,
Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank; Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, President of the Eurogroup and Minister of
Finance, Netherlands; Jacob A. Frenkel, Chairman, JP Morgan
Chase International; and Reza Moghadam, Director, European
Department, International Monetary Fund.
1545/2045 - India Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks on the
Indian Growth story to lure investment to India before the IDFC
U.S. Investor Conference in Washington.
1600/2000 - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray
participates in a panel discussion at the IMF.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Time unkown - Development Committee meets.
1000/1400 - IIF recovery and resolution discussion. Participants
include Paul Tucker, Deputy Governor, Bank of England
1100/1500 - African Finance Ministers hold press briefing.
1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and
Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chair of the
IMF's steering committee, hold news conference at conclusion of
committee meeting.
1315/1715 - IIF luncheon with Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan.
1430/1830 - IIF discussion on the G20 and the future global
economic governance with Maria Luís Albuquerque, Minister of
State and Finance, Portugal; Joerg Asmussen, Member of the
Executive Board, European Central Bank; Martin Parkinson,
Secretary to the Treasury, Australia.
Time Unknown - Development Committee Press Briefing: Marek
Belka, Development Committee Chair; Jim Yong Kim, World Bank
President; Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director.
1600/2000 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before
IIF conference.
1830/2230 - Press briefing with Swiss Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan
at the IMF meetings.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Time Unknown - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and India Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram participate in 2103 U.S.-India Economic
and Financial Partnership event in Washington.