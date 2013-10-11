WASHINGTON Oct 10 Finance ministers and central
bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of
the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are
in EDT/GMT.
Saturday, Oct. 12
0900/1300 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee,
the IMF's steering committee, meets.
1000/1400 - IIF recovery and resolution discussion. Participants
include Paul Tucker, Deputy Governor, Bank of England.
1100/1500 - African Finance Ministers hold press briefing.
1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and
Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chair of the
IMF's steering committee, hold news conference.
1315/1715 - IIF luncheon with Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan.
1400/1800 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee
meets.
1430/1830 - IIF discussion on the G20 and the future global
economic governance with Maria Luís Albuquerque, Minister of
State and Finance, Portugal; Joerg Asmussen, Member of the
Executive Board, European Central Bank; Martin Parkinson,
Secretary to the Treasury, Australia.
1445/1845 - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and Bank of
France Governor Christian Noyer hold news briefing.
1600/2000 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before
IIF conference.
1500/1900, approx. - Development Committee news conference with
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and IMF chief Christine
Lagarde.
1700/2100 - Former ECB President Jean Claude Trichet delivers
lecture on "Central Banking in Crisis."
1830/2230 - Press briefing with Swiss Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan
at the IMF meetings.
1830/2230 - German Finance Minister Schaeuble holds news
conference.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Time Unknown - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and India Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram participate in 2103 U.S.-India Economic
and Financial Partnership event in Washington.