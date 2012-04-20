Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Saturday, April 21

0800/1200 - The IMF's steering panel, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, meets. IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold news briefing following the meeting

Time TBD - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. A news briefing follows

1100/1500 - Finance ministers from Africa hold news briefing

1230/1630 - Italian Deputy Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli and Italian Central Bank Governor Ignazio Visco hold press conference after the committees meeting.

1500/1900 - The IMF hosts seminar on the regional and global implications of economic rebalancing in Asia. Peoples Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang participates.

1700/2100 - The Bank of France hosts a panel discussion on financial stability

Sunday, April 22

0830/1230 - Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee holds a news conference.

Time TBD - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative Group