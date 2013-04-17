Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are
gathering in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of
the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition,
finance officials from Group of 20 nations will meet on the
sidelines.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed
are in EDT/GMT.
Thursday, April 18
0845/1245 -- World Bank President Jim Yong Kim holds news
conference.
0900/1300 - Erdem Basci, governor of the Central Bank of the
Republic of Turkey, and John Lipsky, former IMF first managing
director, participate in a discussion, "Balanced Growth and
Financial Stability in Turkey" at Johns Hopkins University.
0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news conference.
1000/1400 - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg speaks at
the Peterson Institute.
1100/1500 - IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu,
Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and
economist Nouriel Roubini participate in IMF seminar on
"Long-term Global Trends and their Implications for the IMF."
1300/1700 - World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu and
Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas Santamaria
participate in a discussion on global financial governance
sponsored by the Bertelsmann Foundation.
1500/1900 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan,
Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg, Dutch Finance Minister and
Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, and French Economy
Minister Pierre Moscovici participate in a discussion on
challenges facing the eurozone sponsored by the Bertelsmann
Foundation.
1615/2015 - Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, EU Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and European
Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling participate in a
discussion at the Brookings Institution.
1630/2030 - Egyptian Finance Minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed
Hejazy participates in an IMF-sponsored discussion on "The
Political Economy of Transition in the Middle East."
1830/2230 - The chairman of the Group of 24, which
represents the interests of developing nations, holds news
conference.
1930/2330 - Finance ministers and central bank governors
from the Group of 20 nations hold dinner meeting. They meet
again on Friday.
Friday, April 19
0830/1230 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet.
0900/1300 - IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Anoop
Singh holds news briefing.
1000/1400 - IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department
Director Masood Ahmed holds news briefing.
1100/1500 - World Bank President Kim and U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon participate in event on global
poverty.
1230/1630 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers
release communique. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
holds a briefing to discuss it.
1300/1700 - BBC HARDtalk Interview with IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde.
1300/1700 - Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks at
the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
1300/1700 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
speaks on financial market regulation and the current state of
the European Union before the Council on Foreign Relations.
1400/1800 -- IMF Latin America and the Caribbean Department
Director Alejandro Werner holds news briefing.
1600/2000 - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks on
"Abenomics" at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies in Washington.
1715/2115 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds news
conference.
Saturday, April 20
0830/1230 -- The International Monetary and Financial
Committee, the IMF's steering committee, meets. IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde and Singaporean Finance Minister
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the IMF's steering
committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.
Time TBA - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee
meets. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Marek Belka, the
chairman of the committee, hold news conference at the
conclusion.
1100/1500 - African finance ministers hold news briefing
1445/1845 - Swiss Delegation chairs Federal Councillor
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, head of the Federal Department of
Finance, and Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Governing Board of
the Swiss National Bank.
Sunday, April 21
1230/1630 - News briefing following the African Consultative
Group Meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and
members of the ACG1.
1400/1800 - IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal
Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries."
First of two days.
Monday, April 22
0900/1300 -- IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal
Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries."
Second of two days. Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala addresses luncheon at 1230/1630.