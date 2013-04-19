GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are gathering in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition, finance officials from Group of 20 nations are meeting on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.
Saturday, April 20
0830/1230 -- The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, meets. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the IMF's steering committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.
Time TBA - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Marek Belka, the chairman of the committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.
1100/1500 - African finance ministers hold news briefing
1445/1845 - Swiss Delegation chairs Federal Councillor Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, head of the Federal Department of Finance, and Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank.
1715/2115 - French Economy Minister Pierre Moscovici and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer holds news conference.
Sunday, April 21
1230/1630 - News briefing following the African Consultative Group Meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and members of the ACG1.
1400/1800 - IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries." First of two days.
Monday, April 22
0900/1300 -- IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries." Second of two days. Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses luncheon at 1230/1630.
