WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The Dominican Republican
should see economic growth of around 4 percent in the next two
years, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, though
the country must do more to protect against global economic
shocks.
While inflation should continue to remain low, the
government of one of the Caribbean's biggest economies must do
more to address a growing deficit that remains above government
targets, IMF staff said after a visit.
"The short-term macroeconomic outlook poses a challenge to
the authorities, reflecting the need to strengthen the domestic
macroeconomic framework, in particular to significantly tighten
the fiscal position and to cope with risks emanating from the
global economy," said Przemek Gajdeczka, who led the IMF
mission.
The mission, which met with President Danilo Medina, came
the Dominican Republic seeks to resume its economic program with
the IMF.
In 2009, the Dominican Republic received a $1.66 billion aid
package from the IMF to help cope with the global recession. The
program lapsed earlier this year, after the country refused to
comply with the IMF's request to raise electricity prices by 18
percent ahead of the May presidential election.
The IMF said the government boosted revenues in the first
half of the year after it sold a stake in the country's largest
brewer, Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana, in April. Anheuser Busch
InBev paid $1.2 billion for the controlling stake.
However, as a result of electricity subsidies, the
government's deficit stood at 3.3 percent of national income as
of June, above the 2 percent target.
Inflation rates remained at 2.2 percent in August, well
below the government's target of around 5.5 percent.
The IMF said it would hold its annual Article IV
consultations with the Dominican Republic by the end of the
year.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)