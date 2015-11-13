(adds quotes from news conference, more detail)
PRAGUE/VIENNA Nov 13 Eastern Europe's economies
are likely to return to mild growth next year but downside risks
have grown because of China's slowdown and Europe's refugee
crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.
The fund said in its semi-annual report that Russia would
remain in recession in 2016, albeit a milder one than this year,
while Ukraine would return to growth after a slump this year.
For all 22 countries in Central, Eastern and Southeastern
Europe (CESEE), the IMF left its growth forecast at 1.3 percent
for next year. That is a rebound from this year's 0.6 percent
drop, which has been driven mainly by Russia and Ukraine.
"We now consider that the balance of risks has moved from
more balanced in April 2015 to the downside right now," Joerg
Decressin, deputy director at the IMF's European Department,
said at the launch of the report in Vienna.
The most important new factors include declerating growth in
emerging economies, notably China, and the ongoing refugee
crisis in Europe, said Decressin, adding that the latter factor
could play out in different ways for the economy.
"In the widest sense it could affect the extent of trade and
cooperation between the economies in the region, but there are
also some upside risks You have more spending in a number of
western economies," he said, adding this could lead to more
growth.
"In the end how the refugee crisis affects growth prospect
really depends as much on policies as it depends on politics."
Russia, hit by low oil prices and western sanctions imposed
over the conflict in Ukraine, will see its economy dip 0.6
percent next year after a 3.8 percent drop this year, the report
said.
Central European countries will see smaller European Union
subsidies, which will limit growth next year, and are also most
vulnerable to a weaker euro zone recovery because they are the
most integrated into pan-European global value chains, it said.
"The potential negative fallout from the Volkswagen
emissions scandal could be damaging for the Czech and Slovak
economies and, to a lesser extent, for Hungary and Poland."
VULNERABLE
The fund said countries in Southeastern Europe faced the
biggest need to consolidate their budgets, which should be done
through cutbacks in subsidies and tax incentives, and reforms to
welfare programmes.
Decressin said Turkey remained vulnerable to external shocks
despite good growth.
"It is important to let the exchange rate play its role of a
shock absorber but also to deploy policies that rein in the
very high credit growth rates."
Turkey is especially exposed to global liquidity changes
because it needs foreign capital to finance its wide, albeit
narrowing, current account deficit.
However, President Tayyip Erdogan has signalled no change in
his combative style since the mildly Islamist AK Party he
founded more than a decade ago won a Nov. 1 parliamentary
election. The victory has stoked worries that Erdogan will renew
pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates, exposing the
lira to damage from higher U.S. borrowing costs.
Asked about the impact of a possible U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike, Decressin said it was important to bear in
mind that this would only happen in the context of solid U.S.
domestic growth, while it might possibly provoke in the
short-term some reallocation of capital flows.
"This is the most telegraphed or anticipated turn in
monetary policy ever," he said. "There is still some risk left -
but the message that we take away is that what is much more
important is the positive news about U.S. growth."
The IMF forecast the overall fiscal balance in central and
eastern Europe at -2.9 percent of gross domestic product next
year, an improvement from -3.7 percent in 2015.
