LIMA Oct 9 The euro zone is undergoing a gradual economic recovery though downside risks to growth have increased in tandem with weakness in emerging markets, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

Weidmann, who is also chief of Germany's Bundesbank, said there was not a crisis in emerging markets -- a sentiment echoed by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

"Noboby here spread panic," Schaeuble told a news conference at an International Monetary Fund meeting in Peru.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)