By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, April 22 European Central Bank
officials showed no sign of bending to renewed international
pressure to do more to boost the euro zone's struggling economy.
Top ECB policymakers, attending the International Monetary
Fund's spring meetings, politely but firmly rebuffed the IMF's
call that the bank should cut its policy interest rate below 1
percent and be prepared to provide more public funding to banks
to reduce the risk of a new flare-up of the crisis.
"It's a free world, we take note of this, but let me say that
none of the advice of the IMF has been discussed by the
Governing Council, in recent times at least," ECB President
Mario Draghi told a news conference on Friday.
And the ECB delegation to Washington had nothing to say, at
least publicly, about a fresh suggestion by U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner that the ECB had a role to play in
helping European economies through tough reforms ahead.
"We think we have done our task in the last months by quite
a number of standard and non-standard measures we have taken,"
ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday on the
sidelines of the IMF meetings.
He said the ball was now in the court of euro zone
governments, which are trying to narrow budget deficits and
undertake other reforms to restore market confidence and
generate growth.
Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve, which pursues full
employment as well as low inflation, the ECB's marching orders
are to focus on keeping price growth in check, a point
underscored by ECB officials several times over the weekend.
The Fed may yet provide more stimulus, on top of its
near-zero interest rates and the $2.3 trillion in bonds it has
already bought, even though the U.S. economy is stronger than
Europe's.
Economists polled by Reuters expect growth in the euro area
to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2012 and to stay in a mild recession
until the third quarter as weakness in Italy, Spain and Greece
outweighs the stronger performance of regional powerhouses
Germany and France.
"The stance of our monetary policy is fully appropriate,"
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said in a speech. "It's
appropriate to the situation and the prospects that we (face)
right now."
The pressure on the ECB in Washington to do more to help
growth contrasted with concerns among many policymakers from the
17-nation euro zone that their unprecedented stimulus to date
could spark inflation when the region's economies regain health.
ECB officials said they have met their responsibilities by
lowering interest rates to 1 percent and providing two rounds of
long-term loans to banks to prevent a credit crunch.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said there was no
shortcut for the ECB to restore market confidence.
"You cannot solve structural problems in the economy with
instruments of monetary policy," Weidmann said.
His counterpart at the Bank of France, Christian Noyer, also
pushed back at the notion of the ECB as the savior of Europe.
"There is a tendency among certain market participants and
certain policymakers to consider the central banks as universal
problem solvers whose balance sheet can be used without cost for
all sorts of purposes," he told an audience in Washington.
Nonetheless, he suggested the ECB would be in no rush to
return to normality.
"In the situation where we are today, we may have to live
with a combination of high public debt and unconventional
monetary policy measures for some period of time and monetary
policy will likely for some time rely on a diversity of
instruments and also macroprudential measures will interact with
monetary policy in a complex way," he said.
With many debt-laden euro area countries trying to prove
their fiscal mettle with budget cuts, the ECB is seen by many as
the only authority capable of taking growth-enhancing measures.
The question of whether policymakers around the world need
to act to boost growth was a central one at the IMF discussions.
"Countries were pretty divided about that. European
countries mostly believe that you just need to carry on the
fiscal consolidation and economies will adjust," Brazilian
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said.
Economist Nouriel Roubini said the ECB should consider
cutting interest rates to weaken the euro currency and boost
exports at a time when demand within the euro zone was so weak.
The IMF warned last week that rising funding pressure in the
European banking system may reignite the crisis, and it has
called on the ECB to provide monetary stimulus.
The IMF praised the ECB's recent decision to raise the
combined lending ceiling of the European Stability Mechanism and
the European Financial Stability Facility but said an expanded
ESM may be necessary.
Financial markets do not expect the ECB to change policy at
its May meeting, but observers are watching closely for any
hints about plans for an exit from loose monetary policy.
Markets expect the ECB to keep interest rates on hold for
the rest of this year and well into the next.