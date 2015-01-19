DUBLIN Jan 19 The European Central Bank (ECB)
should make sure any quantitative easing (QE) programme it
embarks on shares as much risk it can amongst its members, the
head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
Markets expect the ECB to announce on Thursday that it will
start printing money to buy government bonds in euro zone
countries to prevent deflation.
"The more efficient it is, the more mutualisation there is
the better," IMF managing director Christine Lagarde told a news
conference when asked about the idea of individual central banks
taking responsibility for losses on their bonds.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries,; Editing by Toby Chopra)