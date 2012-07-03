WASHINGTON, July 3 The European Central Bank has
room to ease monetary policy at a meeting on Thursday but the
IMF does not think it is the best policy right now given some
euro zone members, such as Germany, do not need to lower rates,
the head of the IMF said on Tuesday.
"You can't dissociate when you use that kind of monetary
policy instrument," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
in an interview on CNBC. "On the other hand, the (ECB) asset
purchase program is much more selective and can be used in a
more judicious way."