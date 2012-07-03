WASHINGTON, July 3 The European Central Bank
(ECB) is better off ramping up its asset purchase program rather
than cutting rates when it meets on Thursday, the head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said while the ECB
has room to ease monetary policy, the IMF does not believe it is
the best policy given that not all euro zone members need lower
interest rates at this time.
The ECB has used its non-standard measures - bond purchases
and liquidity operations - to help fight the euro zone debt
crisis. Policymakers have deep reservations about reactivating
the ECB's controversial government bond buying plan, which has
split the ECB's governing council.
"We are not sure this is the best channel at the moment,"
Lagarde told CNBC when asked about the possibility of a rate
cut. "Germany does not need a lowering of interest rates set by
the ECB but Italy and Spain do, so you can't dissociate when you
use that kind of monetary policy instrument.
"On the other hand, the (ECB) asset purchase program is much
more selective and can be used in a more judicious way," she
added.