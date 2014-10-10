WASHINGTON Oct 10 The weaker euro is the main
reason for optimism about euro zone growth in 2015 and will also
help battle current too-low inflation, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
Nowotny said the weaker currency would be positive for
inflation, which remains well below the ECB's 2 percent ceiling
at an estimated 0.3 percent in September, fanning fears of a
damaging deflation cycle.
"The reason we see an improvement in 2015 is above all due
to a marked pick-up in export performance; we are seeing a
weakening in the euro against the dollar," Nowotny told
reporters on the sidelines of World Bank and International
Monetary Fund meetings.
"That weakening works with a lag and therefore we see a
certain relief for exports."
Nowotny said there was currently no discussion about the
European Central Bank stepping up stimulus further by buying
sovereign debt, in addition to planned purchases of covered
bonds and asset-backed securities.
"It's sensible to just first see how these measures work
before one starts having further discussions," he said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)