WASHINGTON, July 9 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it seemed Greece's crisis and market
volatility in China would not affect when the U.S. Federal
Reserve chooses to raise interest rates.
"From what I read ... the Fed has more or less the same
interpretation of the implications of the events in Greece and
China as we do, which is that they are not of major importance
for the U.S. at this point, so it should not affect their
choices in terms of monetary policy very much," said Olivier
Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist.
