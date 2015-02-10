(Adds comments on QE, oil; context of forecasts)

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK Feb 10 The International Monetary Fund was perhaps too pessimistic when it downgraded its forecast for 2015 global economic growth, in part because of the benefits of low oil and a weaker euro and yen, the IMF's chief economist said on Tuesday.

"I think that our forecasts were probably a bit pessimistic," especially on the positive effects of low oil prices, Olivier Blanchard said of the forecasts the IMF released last month. "They should maybe be a bit more optimistic."

Speaking at a New York forum hosted by The Economist newspaper, he added: "I think we are seeing some upside risk for Europe in particular because of the depreciation of the euro."

In January, the IMF cut its projected growth forecasts for both 2015 and 2016 by 0.3 percentage points each, citing lingering gloom from the financial crisis and lower potential growth. The fund also called on world central banks to stimulate their economies.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve has shelved a bond-buying program and is looking to lift interest rates this year, central banks in Europe and Japan are ramping up so-called quantitative easing (QE) efforts, depressing the euro and the yen.

Blanchard cautiously applauded such currency moves, saying "exporting troubles in this way" could be positive because it helps "the two places in the world which are in trouble, which need growth, which don't have the instruments to push it in the short run."

The relatively strong U.S. economy appears able to absorb the pressure a rising dollar puts on its exporters, he said. "Adjustments in the exchange rates, which come largely from QE and expectations of more QE to come, is a good thing for the world," he said.

While the euro zone is struggling to seal a debt agreement with Greece, Blanchard said he expects the region to recover but only slowly.

Turning to oil, the IMF official said he expects prices to rise "somewhat" over the next one to two years, though not back to $100 per barrel. Crude was trading below $60 on Tuesday after a multi-day rally.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)