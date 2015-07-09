WASHINGTON, July 9 Greece is a small part of the
world economy, and its possible exit from the euro zone should
have limited impact on the rest of the world, the IMF's chief
economist said on Thursday, though he warned similar crises
could happen in other countries.
Greece is racing to find a last-minute third bailout from
its IMF and European Union creditors to avoid bankruptcy and
exit from the euro zone.
"In a world in which there is high debt to start, we have to
be ready for episodes like this," said Olivier Blanchard, the
chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Megan Cassella; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)