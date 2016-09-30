FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's central bank sees no need for a new global stimulus package like the one advocated by the International Monetary Fund, as it expects the world's economy to continue to recover, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Friday.

IMF calls for the world's largest economies to embark on fresh stimulus have gone unheeded in Germany, where the central bank opposes further monetary easing and the government is reluctant to eat into its record budget surplus.

"We see no need for a global, coordinated package of monetary, fiscal and structural measures," Dombret said ahead of the IMF's annual meeting on Oct. 7-9.

"It is rather about the right policy mix, consistent with stability, in individual countries."

Dombret added that fears of "secular stagnation", that is persistently low economic growth, were overblown, even accounting for ageing populations in developed economies

"The danger of slipping into a secular stagnation is in our view overestimated," Dombret said.

"A certain weakening of trend growth in developed economies is unavoidable against the background of demographic developments," he added. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)