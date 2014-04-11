WASHINGTON, April 11 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Friday, April 11

1800/2200 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds news conference.

Saturday, April 12

1000/1400 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee for the IMF, meets.

1330/1730 - IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold a news briefing at the conclusion of the IMFC meeting.

1400/1800 - Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf holds news conference.

1500/1900 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.

1545/1945 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer hold press conference.

1730/2130 - Development Committee Chairman Marek Belka, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold a news briefing following the Development Committee meeting.

1900/2300 - Mexico holds news briefing.

Sunday, April 13

0900/1300 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers opening remarks at an IMF seminar titled "Monetary Policy in the New Normal."

1330/1730 - U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Jeremy Stein speaks on "Incorporating Financial-Stability Considerations into a Monetary-Policy Framework" at the IMF monetary policy seminar.

1520/1920 - ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure takes part in a session titled "Should central banks continue to target longer-term bond yields in normal times?" at IMF monetary policy seminar.

1650/2050 - David Lipton gives closing remarks at the IMF seminar on "Monetary Policy in the New Normal." (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)