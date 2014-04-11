US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, April 11 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.
Friday, April 11
1800/2200 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds news conference.
Saturday, April 12
1000/1400 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee for the IMF, meets.
1330/1730 - IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold a news briefing at the conclusion of the IMFC meeting.
1400/1800 - Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf holds news conference.
1500/1900 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.
1545/1945 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer hold press conference.
1730/2130 - Development Committee Chairman Marek Belka, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold a news briefing following the Development Committee meeting.
1900/2300 - Mexico holds news briefing.
Sunday, April 13
0900/1300 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers opening remarks at an IMF seminar titled "Monetary Policy in the New Normal."
1330/1730 - U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Jeremy Stein speaks on "Incorporating Financial-Stability Considerations into a Monetary-Policy Framework" at the IMF monetary policy seminar.
1520/1920 - ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure takes part in a session titled "Should central banks continue to target longer-term bond yields in normal times?" at IMF monetary policy seminar.
1650/2050 - David Lipton gives closing remarks at the IMF seminar on "Monetary Policy in the New Normal." (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)
