WASHINGTON, April 12 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Sunday, April 13

0900/1300 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers opening remarks at an IMF seminar titled "Monetary Policy in the New Normal."

1105/1505 - Brazilian Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini, Polish Central Bank Governor Marek Belka and Israel Central Bank Governor Karnit Flug participate in IMF seminar titled "Must small open economies and emerging market economies use capital flow management measures or FX interventions to retain monetary policy independence?"

1330/1730 - U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Jeremy Stein speaks on "Incorporating Financial-Stability Considerations into a Monetary-Policy Framework" at the IMF monetary policy seminar.

1520/1920 - ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure takes part in a session titled "Should central banks continue to target longer-term bond yields in normal times?" at IMF monetary policy seminar.

1650/2050 - David Lipton gives closing remarks at the IMF seminar on "Monetary Policy in the New Normal." (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)